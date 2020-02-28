FDU looks to extend streak vs Mt. St. Mary’s

Fairleigh Dickinson (10-18, 8-9) vs. Mount St. Mary’s (11-19, 7-10)

Knott Arena, Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Mount St. Mary’s. Fairleigh Dickinson has won by an average of 7 points in its last five wins over the Mountaineers. Mount St. Mary’s’ last win in the series came on Feb. 18, 2017, a 79-74 win.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Knights are led by Jahlil Jenkins and Kaleb Bishop. Jenkins has averaged 15.4 points while Bishop has put up 13.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. The Mountaineers have been led by sophomores Damian Chong Qui and Malik Jefferson, who have combined to score 21.5 points per outing.JUMPING FOR JAHLIL: Jenkins has connected on 38.4 percent of the 125 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 18 over his last three games. He’s also converted 83 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Fairleigh Dickinson is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 10-8 when scoring at least 66.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Mountaineers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Knights. Mount St. Mary’s has 35 assists on 67 field goals (52.2 percent) across its previous three outings while Fairleigh Dickinson has assists on 37 of 86 field goals (43 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Mount St. Mary’s has held opposing teams to 66.3 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all NEC teams.