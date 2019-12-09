Faulkner, Walker lead N. Kentucky past E. Kentucky 76-57

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Trevon Faulkner and Dantez Walton had 18 points apiece, Byson Langdon scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half, and Northern Kentucky pulled away late to beat Eastern Kentucky 76-57 on Sunday night.

Faulkner was 6-of-12 shooting, grabbed six rebounds and had seven assists and Walton made 7 of 11 from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and had nine rebounds. Adrian Nelson and Tyler Sharpe scored 10 points apiece for Northern Kentucky (7-3).

Bryson Langdon hit a jumper and then a 3-pointer before Dantez Walton hit another 3 to make it 43-38 with 16:31 left in the game and Northern Kentucky led the rest of the way. Michael Moreno made a layup to pull EKU (3-6) within four with 6:46 to go but the Norse scored 16 of the next 17 points to pull away for good. NKU made 7 of 8 from the field, including two 3-pointers, during that stretch.

Ty Taylor led the Colonels with 14 points. No other EKU players scored in double figures.

The Norse committed 21 turnovers but shot 58.3% from the field and outrebounded Eastern Kentucky 39-22.