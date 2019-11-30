FAU, UIC meet in early-season battle

Illinois-Chicago (2-5) vs. Florida Atlantic (3-3)

, FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois-Chicago is taking on Florida Atlantic in a postseason game in Boca Raton. Florida Atlantic knocked off Holy Cross by 18 points on Friday, while Illinois-Chicago came up short in a 94-64 game to Canisius on Tuesday.

SENIOR STUDS: Florida Atlantic’s Cornelius Taylor, Richardson Maitre and Aleksandar Zecevic have collectively accounted for 38 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 40 percent of all Owls points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Tarkus Ferguson has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Illinois-Chicago field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Illinois-Chicago is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 68.

STREAK STATS: Florida Atlantic has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 87.7 points while giving up 76.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida Atlantic has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 36.2 percent this year. That figure is the 29th-highest in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Illinois-Chicago stands at just 25.4 percent (ranked 263rd).