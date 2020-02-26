FAU looks for home win vs UTSA

UTSA (12-15, 6-8) vs. Florida Atlantic (15-13, 7-8)

FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic looks for its fourth straight win over UTSA at FAU Arena. The last victory for the Roadrunners at Florida Atlantic was a 74-59 win on Feb. 7, 2015.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The explosive Jhivvan Jackson is averaging 26.9 points and six rebounds to lead the way for the Roadrunners. Keaton Wallace is also a big contributor, producing 19 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The Owls have been led by Cornelius Taylor, who is averaging 12.1 points.JUMPING FOR JHIVVAN: Jackson has connected on 33.9 percent of the 286 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 16 of 55 over the last five games. He’s also converted 84.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UTSA is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 12-9 when scoring at least 68.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Owls have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Roadrunners. Florida Atlantic has 35 assists on 71 field goals (49.3 percent) over its past three outings while UTSA has assists on 23 of 77 field goals (29.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UTSA is ranked first among CUSA teams with an average of 78.5 points per game.