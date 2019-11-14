FAU battles Palm Beach Atlantic

Palm Beach Atlantic vs. Florida Atlantic (1-2)

FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Atlantic Owls will be taking on the Sailfish of Division III Palm Beach Atlantic. Florida Atlantic lost 78-59 on the road against Alabama in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Cornelius Taylor has averaged 12 points to lead the way for the Owls. Complementing Taylor is Richardson Maitre, who is averaging eight points and 2.3 steals per game.TREYS FOR TAYLOR: Through three games, Florida Atlantic’s Cornelius Taylor has connected on 38.5 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 50 percent from the free throw line this season.

A YEAR AGO: Florida Atlantic got the 73-62 win over Palm Beach Atlantic when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida Atlantic went 6-5 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Owls put up 72.2 points per contest in those 11 contests.