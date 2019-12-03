FAMU faces tough test vs No. 21 Tennessee

Florida A&M (0-6) vs. No. 21 Tennessee (6-1)

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Tennessee presents a tough challenge for Florida A&M. Florida A&M has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Tennessee is coming off a 72-69 win in Niceville over VCU on Saturday.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Lamonte Turner, Jordan Bowden, Yves Pons and John Fulkerson have collectively accounted for 74 percent of Tennessee’s scoring this season. For Florida A&M, MJ Randolph, Evins Desir, Rod Melton Jr. and DJ Jones have collectively accounted for 59 percent of all Florida A&M scoring, including 62 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Turner has been directly responsible for 58 percent of all Tennessee field goals over the last three games. Turner has 13 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Florida A&M’s Melton has attempted 33 3-pointers and connected on 24.2 percent of them, and is 8 for 28 over the past five games.

STREAK STATS: Florida A&M has dropped its last four road games, scoring 52.3 points and allowing 76.3 points during those contests. Tennessee has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 73.5 points while giving up 53.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Tennessee defense has allowed only 57.7 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Volunteers 14th among Division I teams. The Florida A&M offense has averaged 57.5 points through six games (ranked 249th, nationally).