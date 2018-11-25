Fall with 20 points, UCF beats Northern Kentucky 66-53

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tacko Fall scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds as UCF served Northern Kentucky its first loss of the season with a 66-53 victory on Saturday night.

Fall was 7 of 8 from the field for the Knights (5-1). Aubrey Dawkins added 12 points and five rebounds and B.J. Taylor had 10 points, five rebounds and three assists.

UCF shot 44 percent from the field overall compared to 32 percent for Northern Kentucky and had a 51-35 rebounding advantage.

UCF led by a slim margin through most of the low-scoring first period and back-to-back 3-pointers by McDonald and Dawkins pushed it to 24-19 with 7:24 left in the half. The Knights were up 34-32 at the break.

The Knights opened the second half on a 19-6 run featuring 3-pointers by Dawkins and Collin Smith and dunks by Fall and Smith to stretch it to 53-38 with 14:55 left.

Drew McDonald scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Norse (6-1).