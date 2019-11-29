Fairfield meets Davidson in Kissimmee

Fairfield (1-5) vs. Davidson (2-4)

, HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield and Davidson are set to face off in a postseason game in Kissimmee. Davidson lost 73-63 to Marquette in its most recent game, while Fairfield fell 54-47 against Southern California in its last outing.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Davidson’s Kellan Grady has averaged 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and two steals while Jon Axel Gudmundsson has put up 12 points and 5.2 rebounds. For the Stags, Jesus Cruz has averaged 17.3 points and 5.2 rebounds while Landon Taliaferro has put up 14.7 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Grady has been directly responsible for 46 percent of all Davidson field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 28 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Stags have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Wildcats. Davidson has an assist on 36 of 83 field goals (43.4 percent) over its previous three games while Fairfield has assists on 35 of 63 field goals (55.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Fairfield has averaged only 61 points per game over its last five games. The Stags are giving up 67.4 points per game over that stretch.