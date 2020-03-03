Fairfield looks to sweep Monmouth

Fairfield (11-18, 7-11) vs. Monmouth (17-12, 11-7)

OceanFirst Bank Center, West Long Branch, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield goes for the season sweep over Monmouth after winning the previous matchup in Bridgeport. The teams last played each other on Feb. 4, when the Stags shot 40 percent from the field while limiting Monmouth’s shooters to just 31.3 percent on the way to the two-point victory.

LEADING THE WAY: The Stags have been led by juniors Jesus Cruz and Taj Benning. Cruz is averaging 11.1 points while Benning is putting up 10 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Hawks have been anchored by Ray Salnave and Deion Hammond. Salnave has averaged 13.9 points and 4.6 rebounds while Hammond has put up 16.2 points per game.JUMPING FOR JESUS: Cruz has connected on 22.6 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 8 over the last five games. He’s also converted 69.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Hawks are 0-6 when they score 63 points or fewer and 17-6 when they exceed 63 points. The Stags are 0-12 when allowing 64 or more points and 11-6 on the season, otherwise.

PERFECT WHEN: Monmouth is a perfect 9-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Hawks are 8-12 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Monmouth has committed a turnover on just 18.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all MAAC teams. The Hawks have turned the ball over only 13 times per game this season.