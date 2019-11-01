Fairfield begins 2019-20 season against Bucknell

Bucknell (0-0) vs. Fairfield (0-0)

Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard, Bridgeport, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield opens its season by hosting the Bucknell Bison. Bucknell went 21-12 last year and finished second in the Patriot League, while Fairfield ended up 9-22 and finished 11th in the MAAC.

PREVIOUSLY: Fairfield snuck away with a 60-58 win over Bucknell when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Bucknell went 6-6 against non-conference programs last season. In those 12 games, the Bison gave up 75 points per game while scoring 74.7 per contest. Fairfield went 3-9 in non-conference play, averaging 71.1 points and giving up 76.2 per game in the process.