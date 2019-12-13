Ewuosho, Alabama St. visit Boise State

Alabama State (1-8) vs. Boise State (5-4)

Taco Bell Arena, Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Tobi Ewuosho and Alabama State will face Derrick Alston Jr. and Boise State. Ewuosho has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 12 over his last five games. Alston is averaging 16 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Boise State’s Alston has averaged 20.1 points and 6.4 rebounds while Justinian Jessup has put up 15.9 points and 4.4 rebounds. For the Hornets, Ewuosho has averaged 13.2 points and 6.6 rebounds while Brandon Battle has put up six points.EFFECTIVE EWUOSHO: Ewuosho has connected on 42.9 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 5 over his last five games. He’s also converted 78.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: Boise State is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.4 percent or less. The Broncos are 0-4 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

TWO STREAKS: Alabama State has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 53.3 points and allowing 78.7 points during those contests. Boise State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 75.7 points while giving up 63.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent Boise State offense has turned the ball over on just 15.8 percent of its possessions, the 14th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 23.7 percent of all Alabama State possessions have resulted in a turnover.