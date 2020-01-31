EWU looks for road win vs Sac State

Eastern Washington (13-6, 6-2) vs. Sacramento State (11-7, 4-5)

The Hornets Nest, Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington looks for its third straight win over Sacramento State at The Hornets Nest. Sacramento State’s last win at home against the Eagles came on Jan. 17, 2015.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The do-everything Joshua Patton is averaging 13.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks to lead the way for the Hornets. Ethan Esposito is also a big contributor, producing 10.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. The Eagles have been led by Kim Aiken Jr., who is averaging a double-double with 15.4 points and 10.3 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Eagles have given up only 75.8 points per game to Big Sky opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 79.6 per game they gave up over nine non-conference games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Mason Peatling has been directly responsible for 47 percent of all Eastern Washington field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 26 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Sacramento State has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 67 points while giving up 48.3.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Eagles have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Hornets. Sacramento State has an assist on 28 of 53 field goals (52.8 percent) over its previous three matchups while Eastern Washington has assists on 54 of 83 field goals (65.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Washington offense has scored 83.4 points per game, the second-highest figure in Division I. Sacramento State has only averaged 60.8 points per game, which ranks 307th nationally.