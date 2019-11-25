EWU faces Belmont

Belmont (4-2) vs. Eastern Washington (3-2)

Reese Court, Cheney, Washington; Tuesday, 9:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont visits Eastern Washington in a non-conference matchup. Belmont fell 60-55 at Saint Louis in its last outing. Eastern Washington is coming off a 90-74 win over High Point in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Adam Kunkel and Grayson Murphy have led the Bruins. Kunkel has averaged 19.2 points while Murphy has put up 10.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. The Eagles have been led by Kim Aiken Jr. and Jacob Davison, who are scoring 14.8 and 17.4 per game, respectively.ACCURATE ADAM: Kunkel has connected on 47.1 percent of the 51 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 20 of 42 over his last five games. He’s also made 84 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Eagles have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bruins. Eastern Washington has 47 assists on 72 field goals (65.3 percent) across its previous three matchups while Belmont has assists on 44 of 81 field goals (54.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Belmont and Eastern Washington are ranked at the top of college basketball for 3-point shooting. The Bruins are ranked eighth in Division I with 11 3-pointers made per game this season while the Eagles are ranked seventh at 11.4 per game.