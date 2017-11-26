Evelyn’s 30 points lead Valpo past UNC Wilmington, 79-70 (Nov 25, 2017)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) Bakari Evelyn had a career-high 30 points on 8-of-11 shooting and Tevonn Walker scored seven of his 16 points in the final 48 seconds to help Valparaiso beat UNC Wilmington 79-70 on Saturday night at the Savannah Invitational.

Evelyn, who transferred from Nebraska, hit 3 of 4 from 3-point range and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line and grabbed eight rebounds.

Valpo (7-0) won its first seven games for the first time since the 1966-67 season.

Markus Golder hit a 3-pointer to cap a 9-0 run that gave the Crusaders the lead, 58-50, for good with nine minutes to go. Jay Estime’s layup trimmed UNC Wilmington’s deficit to four points with 3 1/2 minutes left, but Evelyn hit a jumper to make it 69-63 and Valpo made 10 of 12 free throws from there to seal it.

Ty Taylor and Jordon Talley scored 13 points apiece and Devontae Cacok fouled out after scoring 12 with 10 rebounds for the Seahawks (2-3). UNC Wilmington led 50-49 before Cacok’s fourth foul sent John Kiser to the line – and Cacok to the bench – with 11:30 left. Kiser hit both free throws to spark the decisive run.