Evansville puts streak on line vs JSU

Evansville (8-3) vs. Jacksonville State (2-7)

Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville, Alabama; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville looks for its sixth straight win of the season as it goes up against Jacksonville State. Evansville is looking to extend its current five-game winning streak. Jacksonville State lost 60-55 loss at home to Troy on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Evansville has relied heavily on its seniors. K.J. Riley, Artur Labinowicz, Sam Cunliffe and John Hall have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 64 percent of all Purple Aces points over the team’s last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: DeAndre Williams has had his hand in 45 percent of all Evansville field goals over the last three games. The sophomore forward has 30 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 63: Jacksonville State is 0-6 this year when it allows 63 points or more and 2-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 63.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Evansville is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 10 offensive rebounds. The Purple Aces are 3-3 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: Evansville is ranked first among MVC teams with an average of 79.8 points per game. The Purple Aces have averaged 89.6 per game over their five-game winning streak.