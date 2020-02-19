Evansville looks to end streak vs S. Illinois

Evansville (9-18, 0-14) vs. Southern Illinois (15-12, 9-5)

SIU Arena, Carbondale, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois looks to extend Evansville’s conference losing streak to 16 games. Evansville’s last MVC win came against the Valparaiso Crusaders 65-63 on March 2, 2019. Southern Illinois lost 69-67 loss at home against Bradley on Saturday.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Marcus Domask, Eric McGill and Lance Jones have collectively accounted for 53 percent of all Southern Illinois scoring this season and 61 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Evansville, K.J. Riley, Sam Cunliffe, Artur Labinowicz and John Hall have collectively accounted for 57 percent of all Evansville scoring, including 84 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Riley has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Evansville field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Evansville is 0-13 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 9-5 when scoring at least 66.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Southern Illinois is a perfect 6-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 9-12 when fewer than four Salukis players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: The Southern Illinois defense has allowed only 61.1 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Salukis 11th among Division I teams. The Evansville offense has averaged 68.7 points through 27 games (ranked 223rd, nationally).