Evansville looks to end streak vs Loyola-Chicago

Loyola of Chicago (16-9, 8-4) vs. Evansville (9-16, 0-12)

Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola of Chicago looks to extend Evansville’s conference losing streak to 14 games. Evansville’s last MVC win came against the Valparaiso Crusaders 65-63 on March 2, 2019. Loyola of Chicago won 70-68 at home against Valparaiso in its last outing.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Evansville has been fueled by senior leadership while Loyola of Chicago has depended on freshmen this year. Seniors K.J. Riley, Sam Cunliffe, Artur Labinowicz and John Hall have combined to account for 56 percent of Evansville’s scoring this season and 59 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other side, freshmen Cameron Krutwig, Tate Hall and Marquise Kennedy have combined to account for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Purple Aces have allowed just 71.6 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 77.8 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Krutwig has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Loyola of Chicago field goals over the last five games. The junior big man has accounted for 35 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Evansville is 0-12 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 9-4 when it scores at least 67.

WINNING WHEN: Loyola of Chicago is a perfect 7-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Ramblers are 9-9 when scoring any fewer than 75.

DID YOU KNOW: The Loyola of Chicago defense has allowed only 61 points per game to opponents, which is the 13th-lowest figure in the country. The Evansville offense has put up just 68.4 points through 25 games (ranked 224th among Division I teams).