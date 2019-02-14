Evans, Vann lead VCU past Richmond, 81-60

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Marcus Evans and Issac Vann scored 16 points each and VCU used a 21-5 first-half run to take command in an 81-60 victory against Richmond on Wednesday night.

Mike’L Simms added 13 points for the Rams (18-6, 9-2 Atlantic 10), who trailed 11-10 before dominating the next seven minutes. Eight different players scored in the surge, which gave VCU a 30-15 lead with 5 minutes left in the half and well on its way to its fifth consecutive victory. The Rams hit seven shots in a row and eight of their last nine in the burst.

Nathan Cayo scored 17 points, Grant Golden 15 and Jacob Gilyard 14 for Richmond (10-15, 4-8), which never got closer than 10 after the Rams’ big run. The Spiders had swept their cross-town rivals last season, but allowed them to shoot 57.4 percent (27-47) with 10 3-pointers.

VCU also moved into a share of first place in the conference with Davidson.