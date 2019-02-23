Evans scores 25 to lift VCU over George Washington 85-57

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Marcus Evans had a season-high 25 points as VCU won its eighth straight game, romping past George Washington 85-57 on Saturday.

Evans hit 4 of 6 3-pointers and shot 9 for 10 from the line.

Marcus Santos-Silva had 14 points and seven rebounds for VCU (21-6, 12-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). De’Riante Jenkins added 11 points. Corey Douglas had seven rebounds and three blocks for the hosts.

George Washington put up 17 points in the second half, a season low for the team. The Colonials missed 15 of their first 16 shots in the second half while VCU went on a 21-2 run. The Rams led 43-40 at halftime.

DJ Williams had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Colonials (8-19, 4-10). Maceo Jack added 12 points.

The Rams improved to 2-0 against the Colonials for the season. VCU defeated George Washington 60-50 on Feb. 6.

VCU plays Saint Louis at home on Tuesday. George Washington plays Rhode Island on the road on Tuesday.