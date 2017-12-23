ETSU shoots past former SoCon rival Georgia Southern, 79-59 (Dec 22, 2017)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) Devontavius Payne scored 15 points and Peter Jurkin and Jalan McCloud each contributed 14 as East Tennessee State pulled away in the second half against Georgia Southern for a 79-59 victory Friday night.

It was the first meeting between the former rivals and first since the 2004-05 season, the Eagles’ final season in the Southern Conference before moving to the Sun Belt.

ETSU (8-4), which now has won six of its last seven, shot 29-for-30 from the floor (48.3 percent) and 9 of 21 from long range, used a solid, 41-30 advantage on the boards to control the game. Payne led the way, hitting 4 of 8 from the field, 4 of 7 from behind the three-point arc. McCloud contributed six rebounds and five assists off the ETSU bench.

Tookie Brown had 24 points to lead Georgia Southern (9-4).