ETSU pulls away for 77-64 win over Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Lucas N’Guessan came off the bench to score a career-high 14 points and Patrick Good and Bo Hodges added 13 points apiece as East Tennessee State pulled away for a 77-64 victory over Chattanooga on Saturday.

N’Guessan sank 6 of 7 shots and both his free throws as the Buccaneers (19-5, 9-2 Southern Conference) shot 52 percent from the floor and made 12 of 13 foul shots. Good hit two 3-pointers and all seven of his free throws. The sophomore guard hit 17 3-pointers in his previous two games as ETSU capped off a 3-0 road trip with its seventh straight win over the Mocs (10-14, 5-6).

Good followed a school-record 11 3-pointers in a win over Western Carolina with six in a win over Samford. Hodges sank 6 of 8 shots and added game highs of nine rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Ramon Vila scored all 10 of his points in the first half to help Chattanooga lead 33-32 at intermission. A.J. Caldwell’s 3-pointer gave the Mocs a 42-38 lead with 15 minutes left in the game, but N’Guessan hit two free throws and a dunk, Good hit from distance and Tray Boyd III buried a 3 to cap a 14-0 run and the Buccaneers cruised from there.

Freshmen Donovann Toatley and Kevin Easley both scored 12 for Chattanooga.