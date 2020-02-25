ETSU looks to extend streak vs Wofford

East Tennessee State (25-4, 14-2) vs. Wofford (16-13, 8-8)

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State looks for its eighth straight conference win against Wofford. East Tennessee State’s last SoCon loss came against the Mercer Bears 71-55 on Jan. 29. Wofford lost 67-66 to Furman in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Wofford’s Nathan Hoover, Chevez Goodwin and Trevor Stumpe have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 55 percent of all Terriers points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Storm Murphy has accounted for 40 percent of all Wofford field goals over the last three games. Murphy has 15 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Wofford is 0-6 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 16-7 when it scores at least 62.

PERFECT WHEN: Wofford is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least four opposing shots. The Terriers are 11-13 this season when they block fewer than four shots.

DID YOU KNOW: East Tennessee State has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 34 percent, ranking the Buccaneers 27th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Wofford sits at just 25.5 percent (ranked 264th).