ETSU looks to extend streak vs Samford

Samford (8-10, 2-2) vs. East Tennessee State (15-3, 4-1)

Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over Samford. In its last nine wins against the Bulldogs, East Tennessee State has won by an average of 9 points. Samford’s last win in the series came on Feb. 7, 2015, a 71-68 victory.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Samford’s Josh Sharkey, Brandon Austin and Jalen Dupree have combined to account for 54 percent of all Bulldogs scoring this season, though that trio’s production has fallen to 44 percent over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Buccaneers have given up only 61.8 points per game to Southern opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 66 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Sharkey has either made or assisted on 57 percent of all Samford field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 40 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Samford is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 8-5 when scoring at least 67.

STREAK SCORING: East Tennessee State has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 79 points while giving up 54.8.

DID YOU KNOW: The East Tennessee State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24 percent of all possessions, which is the 30th-highest rate in the country. The Samford offense has turned the ball over on 21.4 percent of its possessions (ranked 293rd among Division I teams).