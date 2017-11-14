Etou scores 30 for Tulsa in 90-71 win over Oral Roberts (Nov 13, 2017)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) Junior Etou scored 30 points, one shy of his career best, to help Tulsa roll past Oral Roberts 90-71 on Monday night.

Etou was 11 of 13 from the field and matched a team-high with seven rebounds. Sterling Taplin added 17 points and DaQuan Jeffries had 10 points and seven rebounds for Tulsa (1-1).

Emmanuel Nzekwesi had 18 points and nine rebounds to lead Oral Roberts (1-1). Austin Ruder chipped in 13 points.

The game was tied at 17-17 before the Golden Hurricane jumped out on a 17-5 spurt. Etou scored five points and Jeffries had four during the stretch. Tulsa had a 15-point halftime lead and cruised from there.

Tulsa bounced back from a 74-67 loss to Lamar in its season-opener and will play in the Puerto Rico Tip-Off against Western Michigan on Thursday. Oral Roberts travels to Oklahoma State on Thursday.