Drexel (13-13, 6-7) vs. Elon (9-18, 5-9)

Schar Center, Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon seeks revenge on Drexel after dropping the first matchup in Philadelphia. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 16, when the Dragons outshot Elon from the field 45.1 percent to 31 percent and made 14 more foul shots en route to a 22-point victory.

Article continues below ...

LEADING THE CHARGE: Marcus Sheffield II has averaged 18.3 points and 5.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Phoenix. Hunter Woods is also a key contributor, accounting for 10.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. The Dragons have been led by James Butler, who is averaging a double-double with 13.1 points and 11.7 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Sheffield has either made or assisted on 57 percent of all Elon field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Drexel has lost its last four road games, scoring 63.8 points, while allowing 78.5 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Phoenix have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Dragons. Elon has 37 assists on 63 field goals (58.7 percent) across its past three outings while Drexel has assists on 46 of 80 field goals (57.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Elon has made 10 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is most among CAA teams.