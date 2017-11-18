Elon rallies to beat FIU 95-87 in 3OT behind Swoope, Dawkins (Nov 17, 2017)

MILWAUKEE (AP) Dainan Swoope scored 26 points with a career-high seven 3-pointers, Brian Dawkins made a go-ahead layup in triple overtime, and Elon rallied to beat FIU 95-87 to open the Black & Gold Shootout on Friday night.

Dawkins finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, Steven Santa Ana scored 21 points with eight rebounds and Tyler Seibring scored 10 points and had 10 boards for Elon (2-2). Sheldon Eberhardt scored 14 points, including a layup that tied it at 79 with two seconds left in the second OT.

Dawkins’ layup sparked a 5-0 run and Elon led 86-83 on Eberhardt’s layup with 2:43 left in the third overtime. FIU’s Brian Beard hit a layup to make it 86-84, but missed a 3. Steven Santa’s layup sparked a 9-3 run and FIU missed two of three 3s in the final 26 seconds.

Swoope’s pair of free throws put Elon up 75-74 with 11 seconds left in the second overtime after the lead changed hands six times, but Beard tied it with a free throw.

Elon’s Dmitri Thompson’s 3 tied it at 66 at the end of regulation after Elon trailed 43-39 at halftime. Beard tied it with a free throw but missed a second foul shot with eight seconds to play in the first overtime.

Eric Lockett scored 19 points with 13 rebounds, Isaiah Banks added 17 points and Beard scored 16 points and made four assists for FIU (1-2).

It was the longest game for FIU since its 116-114 win in 5OT against UALR on Jan. 30, 2005.