Elon faces William & Mary in CAA quarters

Elon (12-20, 8-11) vs. No. 2 seed William & Mary (21-10, 13-5)

Colonial Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Elon is set to match up against William & Mary in the quarterfinals of the CAA tourney. William & Mary won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last played on Feb. 29, when the Tribe outshot Elon 51.1 percent to 47.6 percent and hit 26 more free throws on their way to a seven-point victory.

STEPPING UP: William & Mary’s Nathan Knight has averaged 20.6 points and 10.5 rebounds while Andy Van Vliet has put up 13.3 points and 8.6 rebounds. For the Phoenix, Marcus Sheffield II has averaged 18.4 points and 5.2 rebounds while Hunter McIntosh has put up 11.5 points.SHEFFIELD II CAN SHOOT: Sheffield has connected on 40.5 percent of the 163 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 22 over his last three games. He’s also made 82.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: William & Mary is a perfect 11-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Tribe are 10-10 when opponents score more than 65 points.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Tribe have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Phoenix. William & Mary has 42 assists on 72 field goals (58.3 percent) across its past three matchups while Elon has assists on 40 of 78 field goals (51.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Elon as a team has made 10.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is eighth-most among Division I teams.