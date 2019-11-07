Elon battles Milligan

Milligan vs. Elon (1-0)

Schar Center, Elon, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Elon Phoenix are set to battle the Buffaloes of NAIA program Milligan. Elon is coming off a 90-84 win at home over Mars Hill in its most recent game.

LAST TIME: Elon put up 98 and came away with a 27-point win over Milligan when these two teams faced off during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Elon went 2-9 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Phoenix put up 67.4 points per contest in those 11 games.