Elmore scores 38; Marshall beats UT-Martin 102-91 in OT (Nov 10, 2017)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) Jon Elmore scored a career-high 38 points to lead Marshall in a 102-91 overtime victory over Tennessee-Martin on Friday night in a season opener.

C.J. Burks added 23 points, and Ajdin Penava recorded his third career double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Dominique Williams led UT-Martin with 25 points and Matthew Butler added 20. Williams hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime.

Elmore’s layup four seconds into the extra period sparked a 9-0 run and a 92-83 lead. Burks and Jarrod West hit 3-pointers to put the Thundering Herd over 100 points for the eighth time under coach Dan D’Antoni. Marshall outscored UT Martin, 19-8, in the overtime period.

The Herd opened the second half on a 9-0 run in the first two minutes, cutting a 15-point UT-Martin lead to six, 46-40. Burks hit a 3-pointer nearly five minutes into the second half to cut the Skyhawks’ lead to two points, 50-48, but UT-Martin responded with consecutive baskets to push its lead back to six points.