Elmore scores 24 points; Marshall beats NC Central 92-84 (Nov 22, 2017)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) Jon Elmore scored 24 points, Ajdin Penava added 23 and Marshall beat North Carolina Central 92-84 on Wednesday night.

Elmore was 8 of 14 from the floor, made four 3-pointers and had nine assists. Penava was 9-of-11 shooting. C.J. Burks chipped in 19 points for Marshall (3-2).

Raasean Davis scored 21 points on 10-of-14 shooting to lead North Carolina Central (2-4). Raekwon Harney added 19 points and Del’vin Dickerson finished with 17.

Article continues below ...

Marshall took the lead for good four minutes into the game. In the second half, Elmore hit a 3-pointer to spark a 13-2 run that stretched Marshall’s lead to 67-50 with 12:45 remaining. Burks scored eight points during the stretch.

Ron Trapps and Dickerson made back-to-back 3-pointers to pull the Eagles to 88-79 with 3:37 left, but they didn’t get closer.