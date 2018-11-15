Elmore leads Marshall past Mt. St. Mary’s 98-75

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jon Elmore scored 24 points on seven 3-pointers and Marshall beat Mt. St. Mary’s 98-75 on Wednesday night.

Elmore also had four rebounds and eight assists for the Thundering Herd (3-0). C.J. Burks added 16 points, Jarrod West had 14 points with three rebounds, three assists and four steals and Jannson Williams had 10 points and five rebounds.

Marshall had 12 team steals contributing to 24 Mt. St. Mary’s turnovers.

A Taevion Kinsey dunk midway through the first half gave Marshall its first lead, 21-20, after a slow start. West and Elmore followed with a 3-pointer apiece as part of an 8-1 run that solidified Marshall’s dominance and the Herd took it to 48-37 at the break.

Marshall opened the second half on a 12-1 surge that included 3s by Williams, Elmore and Burks to stretch it to 60-38 with 16:16 to play and the Herd cruised from there.

Jalen Gibbs scored 17 points with seven rebounds and three assists for the Mountaineers (0-3).