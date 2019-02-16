Ellingson scores 21 to lift Drake over Valparaiso 84-79
AP
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Brady Ellingson had 21 points as Drake narrowly beat Valparaiso 84-79 on Saturday.
Nick McGlynn had 16 points and nine rebounds for Drake (20-7, 9-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Tremell Murphy added five assists.
Deion Lavender had 16 points and six rebounds for the Crusaders (13-14, 6-8). Javon Freeman added 15 points and five steals. Derrik Smits had 15 points.
The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Crusaders this season. Drake defeated Valparaiso 70-59 on Jan. 26. Drake faces Bradley at home on Tuesday. Valparaiso plays Southern Illinois at home on Wednesday.
- Brady Ellingson
- Brady Ellingson
- CBK
- Drake Bulldogs
- Drake Bulldogs
- Missouri Valley
- Missouri Valley
- Valparaiso Crusaders
- Valparaiso Crusaders
-