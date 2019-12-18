Elleby, Washington St. host FAMU

Florida A&M (0-8) vs. Washington State (6-4)

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two sophomore guards will be on display as MJ Randolph and Florida A&M will take on CJ Elleby and Washington State. Randolph is averaging 10.8 points over the last five games. Elleby has scored 28 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.4 over his last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Florida A&M has relied heavily on its seniors. Randolph, Evins Desir, Rod Melton Jr. and DJ Jones have combined to account for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 65 percent of all Rattlers points over the team’s last five games.EFFICIENT ELLEBY: Elleby has connected on 29.4 percent of the 68 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 33 over his last five games. He’s also converted 80.4 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Florida A&M has lost its last six road games, scoring 52 points, while allowing 73.8 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Rattlers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Cougars. Washington State has an assist on 34 of 69 field goals (49.3 percent) over its past three matchups while Florida A&M has assists on 33 of 66 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent Washington State offense has turned the ball over on just 13.6 percent of its possessions, the second-lowest mark in all of Division I. 22.3 percent of all Florida A&M possessions have resulted in a turnover.