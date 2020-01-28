Elleby, Washington St. host ASU

Arizona State (12-7, 3-4) vs. Washington State (12-9, 3-5)

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman, Washington; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Remy Martin and Arizona State will battle CJ Elleby and Washington State. The junior Martin has scored 27 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 24.4 over his last five games. Elleby, a sophomore, is averaging 16 points over the last five games.

Article continues below ...

SENIOR STUDS: Washington State’s Elleby, Jeff Pollard and Jervae Robinson have collectively scored 46 percent of the team’s points this season, including 44 percent of all Cougars scoring over the last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Martin has made or assisted on 54 percent of all Arizona State field goals over the last three games. Martin has accounted for 28 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 61: Arizona State is 0-5 when its offense scores 61 points or fewer. Washington State is a perfect 8-0 when it holds opponents to 61 or fewer points.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Cougars are 5-0 when they block at least four opposing shots and 7-9 when they fall shy of that mark. The Sun Devils are 6-0 when at least four of their players score in double-figures and 6-7 on the year otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: Washington State has made 7.7 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among Pac-12 teams. The Cougars have averaged 9.8 3-pointers per game over their last five games.