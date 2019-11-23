EKU takes on Cleveland St.

Eastern Kentucky (3-3) vs. Cleveland State (2-4)

Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State plays Eastern Kentucky in a non-conference matchup. Both teams last saw action on Friday. Cleveland State won over UNC Wilmington 47-46, while Eastern Kentucky came up short in an 89-70 game to Florida International.

STEPPING UP: Cleveland State’s Tre Gomillion has averaged 8.8 points and 5.7 rebounds while Algevon Eichelberger has put up nine points and 5.5 rebounds. For the Colonels, Jomaru Brown has averaged 20.2 points while Ty Taylor has put up 12.8 points and 4.8 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOMARU: Brown has connected on 33.3 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 82.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Colonels have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Vikings. Cleveland State has 32 assists on 57 field goals (56.1 percent) across its past three outings while Eastern Kentucky has assists on 47 of 83 field goals (56.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Kentucky defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 28.2 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Colonels 14th among Division I teams. Cleveland State has turned the ball over on 23.3 percent of its possessions (ranking the Vikings 310th, nationally).