EKU looks to extend streak vs Southeast Mo.

Southeast Missouri (4-18, 0-9) vs. Eastern Kentucky (10-12, 7-2)

McBrayer Arena, Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky looks for its fifth straight conference win against Southeast Missouri. Eastern Kentucky’s last OVC loss came against the Belmont Bruins 87-56 on Jan. 16. Southeast Missouri has dropped its last 10 games against conference opponents dating back to last season.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The prolific Jomaru Brown has put up 19.6 points to lead the way for the Colonels. Ty Taylor has paired with Brown and is maintaining an average of 12.1 points per game. The Redhawks have been led by Alex Caldwell, who is averaging 12 points.

OVC IMPROVEMENT: The Colonels have scored 78.7 points per game against OVC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 66 per game they managed against non-conference foes.ACCURATE ALEX: Caldwell has connected on 34 percent of the 94 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also converted 79.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Eastern Kentucky is 0-11 this year when it scores 72 points or fewer and 10-1 when it scores at least 73.

STREAK STATS: Southeast Missouri has dropped its last 12 road games, scoring 61.7 points and allowing 77 points during those contests. Eastern Kentucky has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 84.7 points while giving up 77.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Kentucky is ranked seventh in all of Division I with an average of 76.6 possessions per game.