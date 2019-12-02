EKU faces USC Upstate

Eastern Kentucky (3-4) vs. South Carolina Upstate (1-7)

G.B. Hodge Center, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky and South Carolina Upstate look to bounce back from losses. Both programs are coming off of ugly losses in their last game. South Carolina Upstate lost 83-47 on the road to Charlotte on Saturday, while Eastern Kentucky fell 65-51 to Cleveland State on Nov. 11.

SAVVY SENIORS: Eastern Kentucky’s Ty Taylor, Darius Hicks and Lachlan Anderson have combined to score 36 percent of all Colonels scoring this season, though that figure has dropped to 29 percent over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JOMARU: Jomaru Brown has connected on 30.3 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Colonels have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Spartans. South Carolina Upstate has 33 assists on 55 field goals (60 percent) over its past three contests while Eastern Kentucky has assists on 42 of 69 field goals (60.9 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Eastern Kentucky has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 28.4 percent of all possessions this year, the sixth-highest rate among all Division I teams.