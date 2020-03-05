EKU faces Tennessee St. in OVC quarters

Tennessee State (18-14, 10-9) vs. No. 4 seed Eastern Kentucky (15-16, 12-6)

Ohio Valley Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State and Eastern Kentucky are prepared to face off in the quarterfinals of the OVC tourney. Eastern Kentucky swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last played on Feb. 20, when the Colonels outshot Tennessee State 49.2 percent to 45.1 percent and had 12 fewer turnovers en route to a 21-point victory.

STEPPING UP: Jomaru Brown has averaged 18.8 points to lead the way for the Colonels. Ty Taylor is also a big contributor, maintaining an average of 12.5 points per game. The Tigers are led by Wesley Harris, who is averaging 11.8 points and 6.2 rebounds.HOT HARRIS: Harris has connected on 38.3 percent of the 107 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 16 over his last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 63: Tennessee State is 0-7 when its offense scores 63 points or fewer. Eastern Kentucky is a perfect 5-0 when it holds opponents to 63 or fewer points.

PERFECT WHEN: The Colonels are 5-0 when at least five of their players score 10 or more points and 10-16 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Tigers are 5-0 when the team blocks at least seven shots and 13-14 when they fall short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Kentucky defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.2 percent of all possessions, which is the 13th-highest rate in the country. Tennessee State has turned the ball over on 24.2 percent of its possessions (ranked 350th among Division I teams).