Eichelberger, Cleveland St. visit Kent State

Cleveland State (4-5) vs. Kent State (7-1)

Memorial A & C Center, Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Algevon Eichelberger and Cleveland State will take on Danny Pippen and Kent State. The senior Eichelberger is averaging 13 points over the last five games. Pippen, a junior, is averaging 15.2 points over the last five games.

SENIOR SCORING: Kent State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Pippen, Antonio Williams, Troy Simons, Anthony Roberts and Philip Whittington have combined to account for 80 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 80 percent of all Golden Flashes points over the last five games.DOMINANT DANNY: Pippen has connected on 34 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 33 over the last five games. He’s also made 75 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Cleveland State is 0-5 when it allows at least 73 points and 4-0 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

STREAK STATS: Cleveland State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 55.3 points and allowing 82.7 points during those contests. Kent State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 86 points while giving up 59.

CAREFUL GOLDEN FLASHES: The diligent Kent State offense has turned the ball over on just 16.2 percent of its possessions, the 29th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 23.2 percent of all Cleveland State possessions have resulted in a turnover.