Egekeze leads Belmont over Austin Peay in OVC semifinal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Amanze Egekeze hit a career-high nine 3-pointers and tied a career high with 32 points to help No. 2 seed Belmont beat No. 3 seed Austin Peay 94-79 in the semifinals of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament on Friday night.

Belmont (24-8) will face top-seeded Murray State in the championship on Saturday.

Egekeze made his first nine attempts from the field, all from 3-point range, with eight of them coming after halftime. He had 29 points in the second half.

Belmont opened the game on a 13-0 run and led the entire way. Austin Peay cut the deficit to 34-30, but the Bruins pulled away before halftime, had their largest lead at 85-64 and went unchallenged down the stretch.

Austin Luke had 18 points and tied a career high with 13 assists for the Bruins. Dylan Windler added 14 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists.

Terry Taylor had 25 points and Averyl Ugba scored 23 for the Governors (18-14).