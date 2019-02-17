Efianayi lifts Gardner-Webb past Winthrop 64-60

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — David Efianayi had 18 points as Gardner-Webb won its 12th consecutive home game, holding off Winthrop 64-60 on Saturday.

Nate Johnson had 14 points for Gardner-Webb (17-10, 8-5 Big South Conference). Eric Jamison added seven rebounds.

Gardner Webb led 22-19 in the first half before going on a 20-6 run for a 42-25 halftime lead. Although Winthrop never tied it or took the lead in the second half, the Eagles were within 60-57 after Michael Anumba and Nych Smith made two free throws apiece in the final minute.

Gardner-Webb’s Jaheam Cornwall missed a one-and-one with 12 seconds to go, Eric Jamison made two free throws with 5 seconds left and Gardner-Webb led 62-57. Smith drilled a 3-pointer for Winthrop with 3 seconds left, then GW’s Efianayi made a pair with 1 second remaining.

Nych Smith had 15 points for the Eagles (17-9, 9-4). Micheal Anumba added 14 points. Adam Pickett had seven points and 10 rebounds.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs leveled the season series against the Eagles with the win. Winthrop defeated Gardner-Webb 97-88 on Jan. 24.

Gardner-Webb takes on UNC-Asheville on the road on Thursday. Winthrop faces Radford on the road on Thursday.