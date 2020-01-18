Edwards strong again, No. 23 Texas Tech tops Iowa St. 72-52

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kyler Edwards had 22 points coming off the highest-scoring game of his career, and No. 23 Texas Tech pulled away from Iowa State in the second half of a 72-52 victory Saturday.

The sophomore was 5 of 6 from 3-point range, making two during an 18-2 second-half run, after scoring 24 points in a victory at Kansas State that stopped a two-game skid.

The first of those two losses, to No. 2 Baylor, stopped a 15-game home winning streak for the Red Raiders (12-5, 3-2 Big 12).

Article continues below ...

The Cyclones (8-9, 1-4) missed their first 15 attempts from 3-point range and finished 3 of 22. Iowa State, second in the Big 12 in points per game coming in, was held to 55 or fewer points for the third time in five league games.

Tyrese Haliburton scored 13 points for Iowa State, and Michael Jacobson had 10.

Davide Moretti had 17 points and was 3 of 6 from long range, making two of three in the second half. Edwards made all three of his shots from long range in the second half, when the Red Raiders were 6 of 12 from beyond the arc.

Terrence Shannon scored 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting as Texas Tech finished 54% from the field while Iowa State shot just 36%.

Each team had nine turnovers in a sloppy first 10 minutes, and the Cyclones finished with a season-high 20 turnovers. Iowa State had four straight turnovers during Texas Tech’s 18-2 run for a 68-42 lead.

It was just the second time this season the Cyclones have had more turnovers than their opponent.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Cyclones are still perfect with their trend of the outcome hinging on each team’s shooting percentage. Iowa State dropped to 0-9 when the other team shoots better. The Cyclones are 8-0 when they have the edge from the field.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders still haven’t lost consecutive home games in four seasons under coach Chris Beard. They had a 15-game home winning streak stopped by No. 2 Baylor in their previous game in Lubbock. That loss to the Bears was the first on Texas Tech’s court since Iowa State’s 68-64 victory last January.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: Hosts Oklahoma State on Tuesday. The Cowboys are the only team without a Big 12 win.

Texas Tech: At TCU on Tuesday.