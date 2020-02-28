Edwards, Georgia host Arkansas

Arkansas (18-10, 6-9) vs. Georgia (14-14, 4-11)

Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Mason Jones and Arkansas will face Anthony Edwards and Georgia. The junior Jones has scored 27 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 23.4 over his last five games. Edwards, a freshman, is averaging 19 points over the last five games.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Arkansas has depended on senior leadership this year while Georgia has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Razorbacks, seniors Jones, Jimmy Whitt Jr. and Adrio Bailey have collectively scored 56 percent of the team’s points this season, including 61 percent of all Razorbacks points over their last five. On the other bench, freshmen Edwards, Sahvir Wheeler and Toumani Camara have combined to score 45 percent of Georgia’s points this season, including 48 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jones has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Arkansas field goals over the last three games. Jones has accounted for 20 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgia is 0-6 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 14-8 when it scores at least 62.

COLD SPELL: Arkansas has lost its last three road games, scoring 66.3 points, while allowing 79.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Arkansas defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.1 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Razorbacks 27th among Division I teams. Georgia has turned the ball over on 20.7 percent of its possessions (ranking the Bulldogs 288th, nationally).