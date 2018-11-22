Edge scores 28, Fairleigh Dickinson tops Princeton 77-66

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Darnell Edge scored a career-high 28 points with four 3-pointers and sparked a game-changing second-half run that lifted Fairleigh Dickinson over Princeton 77-66 on Wednesday night.

Xzavier Malone-Key scored 19 points with five 3s, Jahlil Jenkins added 14 points with five assists and Kaleb Bishop scored 11 for the Knights (3-1), who made 12 3-pointers.

Edge’s 3 tied it a 56, Bishop made a go-ahead free throw and the Knights led 64-58 with 3:46 to play after an 11-2 run capped by Edge’s up-and-under reverse layup. Bishop’s tip-in put the Knights up by 15 with 1:05 left.

Devin Cannady’s 3 capped Princeton’s opening 12-6 run, but the Knights stayed close and led 22-21 after Edge scored five straight. Cannady scored a go-ahead layup and hit back-to-back 3s and a free throw and the Tigers led 34-30 at halftime.

Cannady scored 21 points with four 3s and Myles Stephens added 18 points for Princeton (1-2).