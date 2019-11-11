ECU squares up against App State

East Carolina (1-1) vs. Appalachian State (1-1)

Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina goes up against Appalachian State in an early season matchup. Appalachian State knocked off Ferrum by 27 points at home on Thursday, while East Carolina fell 62-57 at Navy on Friday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Appalachian State’s Justin Forrest has averaged 22 points and four rebounds while Isaac Johnson has put up 12 points and eight rebounds. For the Pirates, Jayden Gardner has averaged 21.5 points and 9.5 rebounds while Tristen Newton has put up 12 points and 4.5 assists.NIFTY FORREST: Forrest has connected on 33.3 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 64.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Appalachian State has attempted the sixth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Mountaineers have averaged 32 free throws per game.