Eastern Michigan pulls away from USF in 65-47 win (Nov 26, 2017)
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Paul Jackson scored 15 points, James Thompson IV had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Eastern Michigan pulled away in the second half for a 65-47 win against South Florida on Sunday.
The Bulls led 29-27 at halftime, went on an 8-2 run to start the second half and were up 37-29 with 16:04 left on Nikola Scekic’s jumper. But South Florida didn’t score for the next eight minutes, and the Eagles went on a 12-0 run, capped by 3 of 4 free throws by Thompson, and led the rest of the way.
Tim Bond and Malik Ellison also scored 11 for Eastern Michigan (5-1).
South Florida (4-3) got 10 points from Payton Banks and the Bulls shot 14 for 48 (29.2 percent) from the field. The 47 points was USF’s lowest offensive output of the season.
