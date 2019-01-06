Eastern Illinois wins its fourth overtime game of season

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Josiah Wallace scored 24 points and Eastern Illinois beat SIU-Edwardsville 84-81 in overtime on Saturday, keeping the Panthers perfect in four OT games this season.

Wallace’s 3-pointer early in overtime snapped a tie and Rade Kukobat added two free throws on the same possession after Christian Ellis was called for a flagrant foul underneath. Aboubacar Diallo’s putback with 56 seconds left gave EIU an 83-76 lead. Tyreese Williford made five free throws from there to get SIUE within two with seven seconds remaining but Mack Smith added a free throw for EIU and Williford’s off-balance 3-point try was off at the buzzer.

Two free throws by Wallace in the final minute of regulation sent the game into overtime at 66-all.

Shareef Smith added 14 points and Mack Smith 10 for the Panthers (9-6, 2-0 Ohio Valley), who have won three straight. Diallo had five blocks, including two late in overtime.

Brandon Jackson scored 26 points and nine rebounds, Cameron Williams 18 points and Williford 15 for the Cougars (5-8, 1-1).