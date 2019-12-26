E. Michigan takes on UNLV

Eastern Michigan (9-2) vs. UNLV (5-8)

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV plays Eastern Michigan in a non-conference matchup. Eastern Michigan fell short in a 101-48 game at Michigan State in its last outing. UNLV is coming off an 81-69 win at home against Robert Morris in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Eastern Michigan’s Ty Groce, Boubacar Toure and Chris Barnes have collectively accounted for 42 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 47 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.GIFTED GROCE: Groce has connected on 27.9 percent of the 43 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 16 over his last five games. He’s also made 72.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UNLV is 0-7 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 5-1 when it scores at least 69.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Eastern Michigan is a perfect 7-0 when the team records 10 or more steals. The Eagles are 2-2 when they steal the ball fewer than 10 times.

DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Michigan defense has allowed only 61.1 points per game to opponents, which is the 28th-best mark in the country. The UNLV offense has put up just 68.5 points through 13 games (ranked 202nd among Division I teams).