E. Michigan, Ohio seek first conference win

Eastern Michigan (10-4, 0-1) vs. Ohio (8-6, 0-1)

Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan squares off against Ohio as both teams look for its first MAC win of the season. Eastern Michigan fell short in a 69-45 game at home to Akron in its last outing. Ohio lost 77-65 at Western Michigan in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Eastern Michigan’s Ty Groce, Boubacar Toure and Chris Barnes have combined to account for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 40 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jason Preston has been directly responsible for 45 percent of all Ohio field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 22 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bobcats. Ohio has an assist on 37 of 72 field goals (51.4 percent) over its past three matchups while Eastern Michigan has assists on 34 of 63 field goals (54 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Eastern Michigan has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 28.7 percent of all possessions this year, the third-highest rate among all Division I teams.