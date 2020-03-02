E. Michigan looks to sweep W. Michigan

Eastern Michigan (16-13, 6-10) vs. Western Michigan (12-17, 5-11)

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse, Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan goes for the season sweep over Western Michigan after winning the previous matchup in Ypsilanti. The teams last played each other on Feb. 15, when the Eagles outshot Western Michigan from the field 52.9 percent to 40.9 percent and recorded six fewer turnovers en route to the 69-51 victory.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Western Michigan’s Brandon Johnson, B. Artis White and Titus Wright have collectively scored 41 percent of the team’s points this season, including 41 percent of all Broncos scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JOHNSON: Johnson has connected on 32.3 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 7 over his last three games. He’s also made 72.2 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Eastern Michigan is a perfect 6-0 when it scores at least 72 points. The Eagles are 10-13 when scoring any fewer than 72.

BEHIND THE ARC: Eastern Michigan’s Thomas Binelli has attempted 157 3-pointers and connected on 31.8 percent of them, and is 9 for 26 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Michigan defense has allowed only 62.6 points per game to opponents, which is the 21st-best mark in the country. The Western Michigan offense has put up just 69.3 points through 29 games (ranked 209th among Division I teams).